'2nd COVID-19 wave not concluded yet': Centre urges to celebrate upcoming festivals in subdued manner

Despite a consistent decline in daily COVID-19 cases in India, the second wave of the pandemic has not concluded, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said on Thursday.

"There is a consistent decline on weekly positivity for the last three months. Daily new cases continue to show a decline. From 279 districts that were reporting 100 cases on a daily basis in June 2021, the number has come down to 42 districts that are reporting more than 100 cases on a daily basis on August 30 2021," said the Union Health Secretary.

"47,092 cases were reported in the last 24 hours. 69 per cent of the new cases in the country in the last week were recorded in Kerala. We have not seen the conclusion of the second COVID-19 wave in the country," he added.

Meanwhile, NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul has urged the people to celebrate upcoming festivals in a subdued manner.

"Festivals are like Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Eid coming. This year too, like the last year, they will need to be celebrated in a restrictive manner, and it is our appeal to all to stay at home," Dr VK Paul said.

"Like last year, festivals need to be celebrated in a subdued manner. Wearing masks is an absolute must while in any public place," he added.

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) chief Dr Balram Bhargava, meanwhile, appealed to the people to follow all COVID-19 protocols.

"We are still in the second wave of COVID-19 and hence appeal to all in the country to continue with all Covid restrictions in your area. Follow COVID-19 SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) and maintain Covid-appropriate behaviour," he said.

The Centre, meanwhile, said mass gatherings should be discouraged but if attending it is essential then full vaccination should be a prerequisite. It also urged people to get the jabs and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, especially during the festive season.

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 06:21 PM IST