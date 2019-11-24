29-year-old medical representative bangs wife’s head against wall, kills her in Bengaluru

On Saturday, a 29-year-old medical representative was arrested on charges of killing his wife in Bengaluru. According to Deccan Herald, the accused has been identified as Rakesh Kumar Gupta who hails from Gonda district in Uttar Pradesh. Rakesh allegedly killed his wife Radha and misled the police saying she fell off the stairs and succumbed to injuries.

As per the report, Rakesh got married to Radha in 2016 and the couple started living at JC Nagar. Radha, who was a home-maker, suspected Rakesh of having an extra-marital affair and fought with him frequently. The incident took place on November 17 around 11 pm, when the couple fought again, and in a fit of rage, Rakesh hit Radha with a roller and a cooker lid.

It didn't end there, in a fit of rage, also banged her head against the wall, killing her on the spot. Rakesh called Radha's parents the next morning and told them that their daughter slipped from the stairs and injured herself. He further went on to and lied to them that he had taken her to the hospital for treatment where she died.

When Radha's parents arrived in Bengaluru and saw their daughter’s body with injuries, that is when they suspected that it was not an accidental death. Radha's parents immediately filed a complained at the Mahalakshmi Layout police station, after which her body was sent for autopsy and the doctors debunked Rakesh's theory. The cops have also confirmed that Radha was assaulted and killed. That when cops detained Rakesh and during the interrogation, he confessed to the crime.