29 Stranded Kalindi Trekkers Airlifted Safely As Uttarkashi Rescue Operations Continue | X @ANI

All 29 trekkers stranded in the Auden’s Col area of the Kalindi trek were airlifted to Harsil on Monday, bringing relief to a high-altitude rescue operation in Uttarkashi district. Authorities, however, continued efforts to reach 106 trekkers stranded on 10 other trekking routes in the district.

The rescued trekkers were flown by helicopter to an Army hospital in Harsil, where they underwent preliminary medical examinations. Officials said all 29 were safe and in normal condition.

29 trekkers brought to safety

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Shalini Negi said all 29 trekkers had been brought safely to Harsil and their health had been checked. She added that helicopter rescue operations were continuing in the Kalindi Pass area.

The operation involved the State Disaster Response Force, district police, the Indian Army, the local administration and the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority. SDRF Commandant Arpan Yaduvanshi said coordination among the agencies helped evacuate the trekkers from the Auden’s Col trek area.

Officials said rapidly changing weather and difficult terrain in the high Himalayas made the rescue operation challenging. The conditions underline the risks involved in trekking routes where weather can change quickly and access remains difficult.

121 trekkers rescued from Gaumukh-Tapovan trail

In a separate operation, a Forest Department team rescued 121 trekkers stranded by heavy snowfall on the Gaumukh-Tapovan trail in Gangotri National Park and brought them safely to Gangotri.

The trekkers had been camping in the Gaumukh and Tapovan areas when heavy snowfall began on Saturday afternoon, making the trail unsafe. Forest officials said the snowfall also raised the risk of avalanches on several sections of the route, The New Indian Express reports.

Rajveer Rawat, forest officer in charge of the Kankhu barrier, said the team proceeded carefully despite the difficult conditions and brought all 121 trekkers safely to Gangotri. The group later left for their respective destinations.

43 trekkers still stranded in Bageshwar

In neighbouring Bageshwar district, 43 trekkers remain stranded in the Pindari Glacier area. According to the district administration, 23 trekkers are near the glacier, while 20 are in Khati village.

Officials said all 43 trekkers are safe and healthy. Meanwhile, the Char Dham Yatra resumed on Monday after weather conditions improved following two days of rain and snowfall in the higher reaches.

With multiple rescue operations being carried out across Uttarakhand, the safe evacuation of the trekkers provides some relief. However, the continuing presence of stranded groups shows that difficult weather and terrain remain a serious challenge for rescue teams in the region.