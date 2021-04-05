2,813 code violations reported in Assam

Guwahati

Altogether 2,813 cases of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violation have been reported since the announcement of the election to the 126-member Assam Assebly, Chief Electoral Officer Nitin Khade said on Monday.

The campaigning for the third phase of the Assembly poll to be held on April 6 ended on March 4. At least 1,347 complaints were received online through the cVigil app and 1,466 were received offline through Form B9 and 947 of the complaints received online have been already disposed of, he said.

There have been 56 expenditure related FIRs filed during the period with 46 by the police, eight by the Static Surveillance Team (SST) and two by the Flying Squad (FS).

Of the 56 FIRs, 24 were filed in the third phase elections with 20 by the police, 3 by the SST and 2 by the FS.

The agencies have acted against 6,128 intimidators during the campaign period with 2,217 taken during the third phase, he said. A total of 5,414 arms have been deposited in all the 3 phases with 260 deposited during the last phase, along with 55 arms and 903 ammunition with 27 arms and 442 ammunition deposited during the third phase.

As the stage is all set for the final phase, as many as 320 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) companies have been deployed to ensure a free and fair election in the state. Of the 320 CAPF companies, 30 are reserved for strong room duty and others for law and order duties.