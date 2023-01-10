27-year-old Punjab cop killed during encounter with car robbers

27-year-old Punjab cop Kuldip Bajwa killed during encounter with car robbers | Twitter

Twenty-seven-year-old Punjab Police constable was shot dead in an exchange of fire between a police party and four car robbers at Phagwara in Punjab's Kapurthala late Sunday night.

The deceased, Kuldip Bajwa, posted in Phagwara police station, was killed in an exchange of fire between the police party and the carjackers while the latter were fleeing with the car they had snatched at gunpoint from its owner Avtar Singh, a bank official.

Singh, who informed the police about the crime, the Phagwara police team along with Singh began to chase the gangsters when the encounter between the gangsters and police team took place in which Bajwa was seriously injured.

The police team also alerted Phillaur town police the gangsters were heading towards Phillaur who had subsequently laid a police checkpoint to stop them. The Phillaur nabbed the gangsters though a brief encounter also took place between them.

According to information, even though three gangsters who also sustained bullet injuries were nabbed, one fleed the spot. The robbers who were nabbed were identified as Ranbir, Vishnu and Kulwinder

Bajwa who was rushed to the Phagwara civil hospital, however, succumbed to gunshots.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced a compensation of Rs2 crore to the family of the martyr — Rs1 crore ex gratia grant and another Rs1 crore insurance payment.

Mr Mann Tweeted: “Salute to martyr Constable Kuldeep Singh Bajwa Belt no. 886/KPT who has made the sacrifice in line of duty. The Punjab Government will make ex gratia grant of Rs1 crore. Another Rs1 crore insurance payment will be made by HDFC Bank. We stand with our martyrs and their families.”

Chief Minister @BhagwantMann mourned the death of @PunjabPoliceInd Constable Kuldeep Singh Bajwa, who attained martyrdom in line of duty at Phagwara, and announced ₹2 crore to the family of martyr as a mark of respect for his supreme sacrifice for the country. pic.twitter.com/AHsDVdMmVO — CMO Punjab (@CMOPb) January 9, 2023