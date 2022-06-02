24-year-old set to marry herself in rare self-marriage

Representative image |

Vadodara: 24-year-old Kshama Bindu is all set for her wedding on June 11, with everything in place except a groom. She's getting married to herself.

The wedding will be performed in traditional style, including pheras, sindoor, and other traditional rituals. The only things missing will be a groom and a baraat. This is probably Gujarat's first self-marriage or sologamy.

“I never wanted to get married. But I did want to become a bride. So I decided to marry myself,” said Kshama to TOI.

“Maybe I am the first to set an example of self-love in our country,” said the young, private firm employee.

“Self-marriage is a commitment to be there for yourself and unconditional love for oneself. It’s also an act of self-acceptance. People marry someone they love. I love myself and hence this wedding,” explained Kshama.

She realises that some people might find self-marriages irrelevant. “But what I am actually trying to portray is that women matter,” she said.

She added that her parents are open-minded and accepting of her wedding.

Kshama has penned down five vows for the wedding which will be solemnised at a temple in Gotri.

She's also planned a two-week honeymoon in Goa for herself.

