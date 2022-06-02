 
            desktop
e-Paper Get App

24-year-old set to marry herself in rare self-marriage

Kshama has penned down five vows for the wedding which will be solemnised at a temple in Gotri

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 02, 2022, 08:39 AM IST
article-image
Representative image |

Vadodara: 24-year-old Kshama Bindu is all set for her wedding on June 11, with everything in place except a groom. She's getting married to herself.

The wedding will be performed in traditional style, including pheras, sindoor, and other traditional rituals. The only things missing will be a groom and a baraat. This is probably Gujarat's first self-marriage or sologamy.

“I never wanted to get married. But I did want to become a bride. So I decided to marry myself,” said Kshama to TOI.

“Maybe I am the first to set an example of self-love in our country,” said the young, private firm employee.

“Self-marriage is a commitment to be there for yourself and unconditional love for oneself. It’s also an act of self-acceptance. People marry someone they love. I love myself and hence this wedding,” explained Kshama.

She realises that some people might find self-marriages irrelevant. “But what I am actually trying to portray is that women matter,” she said.

She added that her parents are open-minded and accepting of her wedding.

Kshama has penned down five vows for the wedding which will be solemnised at a temple in Gotri.

She's also planned a two-week honeymoon in Goa for herself.

Read Also
Another case against BJP's Nupur Sharma in Pune for alleged remarks against Prophet Mohammed
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndia24-year-old set to marry herself in rare self-marriage

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai bank seeks housing department intervention to expedite delayed projects

Mumbai bank seeks housing department intervention to expedite delayed projects

Mumbai: City cops launch ‘Operation Muskaan’ to trace missing kids

Mumbai: City cops launch ‘Operation Muskaan’ to trace missing kids

Mumbai: 5 more Sewage Treatment Plants get BMC nod

Mumbai: 5 more Sewage Treatment Plants get BMC nod

BJP chief Nadda rejects dynastic politics, says will prioritise party workers over leaders' families

BJP chief Nadda rejects dynastic politics, says will prioritise party workers over leaders' families

Mumbai: Over 2,700 motorists penalised during no honking drive

Mumbai: Over 2,700 motorists penalised during no honking drive