23 Opposition Parties & Kapil Sibal Approach CJI Alleging Irregularities In Electoral Roll Revision | Representational Image

New Delhi: As many as 23 political parties and Independent MP Kapil Sibal have sent a letter to CJI Surya Kant alleging discrepancies in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls being undertaken by EC and pointing to other anomalies.

In a post on X, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, “21 political parties plus one Independent attended the INDIA Janbandhan meeting on June 8, where a decision was taken to address a joint letter to the Hon'ble Chief Justice of India on the SIR process of the Election Commission of India and other election-related issues.”

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He added that, “Accordingly, a joint letter now signed by 23 political parties plus one Independent has been sent to the Hon'ble Chief Justice of India today. The opposition parties are firmly anchored in SURE -- Solidarity, Unity and Resistance.”

Endorsing the post from Ramesh, Trinamool Congress MP and leader Derek O’Brien lauded the move from the Opposition and wrote, “Good going from INDIA.”. He also noted that the Aam Aadmi Party and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, which had not attended the Congress-led June 8 meet of the INDIA bloc in Delhi, had also signed the joint letter to the Chief Justice of India.

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Though the letter was not shared with the media, political sources said through it the Opposition has “appealed to the judiciary to intervene because when all fails, Indian democracy looks at the judiciary.”

The Opposition is learnt to have provided “specific examples from different states on how the SIR was being misused” while also stating “other election-related malpractices” that had taken place in various states.