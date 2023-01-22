2024 General Election: BJP begins ‘Mission 80’ in Uttar Pradesh | File pic

Lucknow: With special focus on 14 seats that it lost in the previous parliament elections, Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) has started aggressive campaign in Uttar Pradesh much before the 2024 general elections.

Top party leaders including Amit Shah and JP Nadda have started Mission UP from the three districts of Gazipur, Ambedkarnagar and Azamgarh where BJP could neither succeed in 2019 parliament nor 2022 assembly polls.

BJP's target of making clean sweep in UP in 2024 general elections

The in the assembly polls of 2022, BJP could not win a single seat in these three districts. Now with the national executive of BJP has set a target of making clean sweep in UP in 2024 general elections, the party leaders have decided to run yearlong campaign on seats which it could not win earlier. For UP the party has given this campaign the name of Mission 80 which means victory on all the seats. Four union ministers including Amit Shah, Dharmendra Pradhan and Anurag Thakur would hold rallies in 14 lost parliamentary constituencies in next three months. Besides national president JP Nadda would also visit in the districts that are considered hard to crack for BJP.

Soon after being re-elected as the national president of BJP, JP Nadda began paid a visit to Gazipur, UP on Friday and address a rally of party workers. BJP had lost Gazipur parliamentary seat in 2019 elections to Bahujan Samaj Party. Nadda while addressing a rally in Gazipur said that development, cultural nationalism and law & order would be main poll issues for BJP in 2024 elections.

Shah's rally in Shrawasti

Union Home Minister Amit Shah would address a really in Shrawasti next week where too party could not win in 2019 LS polls. According to a senior UP BJP leader a committee was formed by the party after the assembly polls of 2022 to review the performance. The committee in its 82-page report submitted to the central leadership stated that special efforts are needed in eastern UP districts of Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Gazipur, Ambedkarnagar, Balia, Shrawasti and Balrampur.

The report also said that backwards in these districts of east UP did not vote BJP hence attention should be paid on this community. It mentioned that BJP allies Nishad Party and Apna Dal failed to transfer their votes and Suheldeo Rajbhar Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) caused damage in east UP. Now with SBSP inching closer to BJP, the party hopes to do better in 2024 in east UP.

About west UP, the report has suggested BJP to focus on the backward Muslims and lure them in the name of welfare schemes. The party had lost minority dominated seats of Rampur, Bijnore, Moradabad, Amroha, Sambhal and Saharanpur. Acting on the report, BJP has started penetration among backward Muslim communities by organizing special conventions for them.

Adopting a new strategy the BJP has decided to send Vistaraks (Expanders) from other states to the 14 seats of UPwhich were lost in the previous general elections. These Vistaraks would be dedicated party workers from other states with proven skill of campaigning and mobilizing voters.

