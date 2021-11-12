2022 Punjab assembly elections: AAP releases list of 10 candidates

The Aam Admi Party on Friday released the first list of its 10 candidates for the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections.

All the ten candidates are sitting legislators and AAP has fielded them from their present seats.

Senior AAP leader Harpal Singh Cheema, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, has been given ticket from Dirba seat, while Aman Arora will contest from Sunam assembly constituency, according to the list shared by the party on its Twitter handle.

The 2022 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections will be held in February or March 2022, to elect the 117 members of the 16th Assembly of the Punjab Legislative Assembly. The term of the current assembly elected in 2017 will expire on 27 March 2022.

Published on: Friday, November 12, 2021, 04:49 PM IST