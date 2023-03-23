2020 Delhi Riots: Karkardooma Court frames murder charges against former AAP leader Tahir Hussain, 10 others

Karkardooma Court in Delhi on Thursday framed murder charges against former AAP leader Tahir Hussain and 10 others for allegedly killing IB staffer Ankit Sharma whose body was recovered from a drain during the 2020 Delhi riots case.
At least 53 people were killed and hundreds of others were injured in the violence that took place in northeast Delhi between February 24 and 26 in 2020 sparked by clashes between groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act.
