2020 Delhi Riots: Ex-AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain Sentenced To Life In IB Officer Ankit Sharma Murder Case

The Karkardooma Court on Friday sentenced former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and four others to life imprisonment in the murder case of Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma, one of the most high-profile cases linked to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.

Apart from Hussain, the court awarded life sentences to Nazim, Qasim, Anas and Javed. The convicts had been brought to the court earlier in the day ahead of the pronouncement of the sentence.

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Court delivers verdict

The verdict comes after nearly six years of legal proceedings, during which the court examined witness testimonies, forensic evidence and electronic records. On July 13, 2026, the court convicted the five accused on charges including murder, kidnapping, rioting and promoting communal enmity.

The court, however, acquitted six of the 11 accused in the case, citing a lack of evidence against them.

Case that drew national attention

The murder of Ankit Sharma, an Intelligence Bureau official, emerged as one of the most widely discussed incidents during the communal violence that erupted in northeast Delhi in February 2020. His body was later recovered from a drain near his residence, triggering widespread outrage.

Security was tightened in and around the Karkardooma Court complex ahead of the sentencing in view of the sensitivity of the case.

The judgment is being regarded as one of the most significant judicial rulings related to the 2020 Delhi riots.