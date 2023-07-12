 2020 Delhi Riots: High Court Grants Bail To Former AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain
The order for the same was pronounced by Justice Anish Dayal.

Delhi Hight Court granted bail to former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain on Wednesday in five cases related to the Delhi riots of 2020. All these cases were registered at Dayal Pur Police Station in 2020. The order allowing for the bail was pronounced by Justice Anish Dayal.

"Bail granted subject to conditions in all 5 FIRs," Justice Anish Dayal said on Wednesday while pronouncing the verdict on the bail applications by Hussain in the cases. The cases against the former councillor pertain to alleged rioting during the violence in February 2020.

The cases also relate to the injuries suffered by two people on account of a riotous mob pelting stones, throwing petrol bombs and firing gunshots from the terrace of Hussain's house and the alleged commission of offences of attempt to murder and violation of the Arms Act.

Hussain Was Allegedly Involved In Bigger Conspiracy Behind Riots

Hussain is also facing prosecution for the destruction of public property. Besides the instant FIRs, he is also alleged to have been involved in the 'larger conspiracy' behind the riots, along with activists Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid. This case concerns offences under the UAPA.

About 2020 Delhi Riots

At least 53 people were killed and hundreds of others were injured in the violence that took place in northeast Delhi between February 24 and 26 in 2020 sparked by clashes between groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act.

