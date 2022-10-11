2013 Muzaffarnagar riots case verdict: 'Jail and bail' to BJP legislator Vikram Saini, 11 others

BJP legislator Vikram Saini | ANI

BJP legislator Vikram Saini from Khatauli assembly segment of Muzaffarnagar district, Uttar Pradesh, has been sentenced two years for instigating riots in the year 2013.

The MP-MLA Court has convicted 12 accused including Saini in connection with the violence that erupted after the killing of two youths in Kawal village of Muzaffarnagar.

The Additional District & Session Judge Gopal Uppadhya, while delivering judgement in the case also imposed fine of Rs 10000 on each of the accused. However, the court has granted bail to all the 12 accused including MLA Saini after the judgement.

The court has acquitted 15 others named in the case and convicted 12. Violence had erupted in Muzaffarnagar after the murder of two brothers Sachin and Gaurav in Kawal village on August 29, 2013. After the murder, MLA Saini had led a gathering there that went on rampage, firing and arson. Saini was arrested along with 26 others from the spot and a case was lodged against him.