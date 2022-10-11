e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia2013 Muzaffarnagar riots case verdict: 'Jail and bail' to BJP legislator Vikram Saini, 11 others

2013 Muzaffarnagar riots case verdict: 'Jail and bail' to BJP legislator Vikram Saini, 11 others

The MP-MLA Court has convicted 12 accused including Saini in connection with the violence that erupted after the killing of two youths in the Kawal village of Muzaffarnagar.

FPJ BureauUpdated: Tuesday, October 11, 2022, 09:06 PM IST
article-image
BJP legislator Vikram Saini | ANI
Follow us on

BJP legislator Vikram Saini from Khatauli assembly segment of Muzaffarnagar district, Uttar Pradesh, has been sentenced two years for instigating riots in the year 2013.

The MP-MLA Court has convicted 12 accused including Saini in connection with the violence that erupted after the killing of two youths in Kawal village of Muzaffarnagar.

Read Also
UP elections 2022: People of Uttar Pradesh have not forgotten Muzaffarnagar riots, migration from...
article-image

The Additional District & Session Judge Gopal Uppadhya, while delivering judgement in the case also imposed fine of Rs 10000 on each of the accused.  However, the court has granted bail to all the 12 accused including MLA Saini after the judgement.

The court has acquitted 15 others named in the case and convicted 12. Violence had erupted in Muzaffarnagar after the murder of two brothers Sachin and Gaurav in Kawal village on August 29, 2013. After the murder, MLA Saini had led a gathering there that went on rampage, firing and arson. Saini was arrested along with 26 others from the spot and a case was lodged against him.

Read Also
Delhi riot case: Cop Ratan Lal's killer held from Aligarh after 2 yrs
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Haryana CM Khattar, Bhagwant Mann to meet on Oct 14 over SYL canal row in Chandigarh

Haryana CM Khattar, Bhagwant Mann to meet on Oct 14 over SYL canal row in Chandigarh

IIT Bombay set to showcase eight critical R&D projects at IInventiv 2022

IIT Bombay set to showcase eight critical R&D projects at IInventiv 2022

WBSSC Scam: TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya sent to 14-day ED custody

WBSSC Scam: TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya sent to 14-day ED custody

FIFA initiates football for schools programme in India to facilitate sports among students

FIFA initiates football for schools programme in India to facilitate sports among students

IGNOU set to organise campus placement drive tomorrow; read details here

IGNOU set to organise campus placement drive tomorrow; read details here