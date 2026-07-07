2008 Ahmedabad Serial Blasts Case: Gujarat HC Upholds Death Sentence For 38 Indian Mujahideen Convicts & Life Term For 11 Others |

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday upheld a special court order sentencing 38 convicts to death and 11 others to life imprisonment in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts, which claimed 56 lives.

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A division bench of justices A Y Kogje and Samir Dave rejected all appeals against the order of the lower court and upheld its verdict confirming the sentences to members of the terror outfit Indian Mujahideen (IM) in the case.

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On July 26, 2008, a series of 21 bomb blasts ripped through Ahmedabad in a span of 70 minutes, killing 56 persons and injuring 200 others. Some hospitals in the city were also targeted.

A special court in 2022 sentenced 38 IM members to death. The court had also sentenced 11 other convicts to life imprisonment.

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