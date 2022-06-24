2002 Gujarat riots: SC dismisses Zakia Jafri's plea challenging SIT's clean chit to PM Modi

Zakia Jafri | File

In a breaking development, Supreme Court, on Friday, dismissed plea filed by Zakia Jafri, widow of former Congress MP Ehsan Jafri, challenging the clean chit given by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to the then state CM Narendra Modi and several others in the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Zakia Jafri alleged 'larger conspiracy'

Ehsan Jafri was among 69 people killed during the violence at the Gulberg Society in Ahmedabad on February 28, 2002. Zakia Jafri had challenged the SIT's clean chit to 64 people including Narendra Modi who was the Gujarat Chief Minister during the riots in the State.

Challenging the Gujarat High Court's order dated October 5, 2017 that upheld SIT's clean chit, Zakia had approached the Supreme Court alleging a "larger conspiracy" in the riots. The Gujarat High Court had upheld the magisterial court's order, accepting the SIT's closure report.

Earlier, Zakia had approached the Gujarat High Court in 2014 after the magisterial court rejected the petition challenging the SIT report.

In her petition to the Supreme Court, Zakia had stated: "Grant ad-interim order to Special Investigation Team (SIT) to carry out further investigation under section 173(8) of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in regard to the petitioner's complaint dated June 8, 2006 and the evidence placed before the learned through the protest petition dated April 15, 2013."

(This is a developing story...)