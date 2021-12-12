2001 Parliament attack: When terrorists infiltrated India's citadel of democracy

Twenty years ago today, on December 13, 2001, terrorists from Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed terror groups attacked the Indian Parliament.

At the time of the incursion, the Lok Sabha was in session, but the Houses were adjourned. However, several parliamentarians and government officials including at the time Home Minister LK Advani and Minister of State for Defence Harin Pathak were present inside the building.

The attackers arrived in an Ambassador car and were able to gain entry because of a fake government sticker. However, the car was made to turn back after a staff member got suspicious. It then hit vice president Krishan Kant’s vehicle.

The gunmen subsequently got down and opened fire. The attack lasted for about 30 minutes, and all five terrorists were killed by security forces, outside the building itself. Nine persons, including eight security personnel, were killed in the attack.

Delhi Police officials stated that gunmen carried out the operation under the guidance of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency. The attack led to high tension between India and Pakistan and the security of Parliament was upgraded thereafter.

Not long after the event, four people - Mohammed Afzal Guru, Shaukat Hussain, Afsan Guru and SAR Geelani - were arrested as masterminds.

Geelani and Afsan were subsequently acquitted by the Delhi High court. Hussain served jail time and Afzal was hanged in 2013.

Published on: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 12:03 PM IST