20 years and counting: Congratulatory messages pour in as PM Modi completes two decades in service

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday completed 20 years as the head of a government, including over 13 years as Gujarat chief minister, with top BJP leaders lauding his leadership and crediting him for ushering in good governance and development.

Home Minister Amit Shah, who has been a close aide of Modi for over three decades, said the journey of good governance and development that started on this day in 2001 when he took oath for the first time as chief minister has continued uninterrupted. Modi served as Gujarat CM between 2001 and 2014.

"Today marks 20 years of PM Narendra Modi ji's governance in the service of the people. He began on October 07, 2001, as the CM of Gujarat and since then, has heralded a new era of development of the nation, transforming the people's lives," tweeted Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

"Championing the cause of the poor, women, farmers and enabling the aspirations of India's wealth creators. Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's inspirational #20YearsofSevaSamarpan," added fellow Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

(With inputs from agencies)

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 01:05 PM IST