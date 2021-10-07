e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

After speaking out over Lakhimpur Kheri violence, Varun Gandhi left out of new list of national executive committeeLakhimpur Kheri violence: Supreme Court asks UP to file report on how many arrested tomorrow
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 01:05 PM IST

20 years and counting: Congratulatory messages pour in as PM Modi completes two decades in service

FPJ Web Desk
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo Credit: ANI

Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday completed 20 years as the head of a government, including over 13 years as Gujarat chief minister, with top BJP leaders lauding his leadership and crediting him for ushering in good governance and development.

Home Minister Amit Shah, who has been a close aide of Modi for over three decades, said the journey of good governance and development that started on this day in 2001 when he took oath for the first time as chief minister has continued uninterrupted. Modi served as Gujarat CM between 2001 and 2014.

"Today marks 20 years of PM Narendra Modi ji's governance in the service of the people. He began on October 07, 2001, as the CM of Gujarat and since then, has heralded a new era of development of the nation, transforming the people's lives," tweeted Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

"Championing the cause of the poor, women, farmers and enabling the aspirations of India's wealth creators. Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's inspirational #20YearsofSevaSamarpan," added fellow Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

Advertisement
Advertisement

(With inputs from agencies)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 01:05 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal