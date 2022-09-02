20 more leaders of Jammu North District Congress Committee resign in support of leader Ghulam Nabi Azad | Image source: ANI/Twitter

In another jolt to the Congress from Jammu and Kashmir, 20 more leaders of District Congress Committee-Jammu North resigned in support of veteran former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad.

This came after over 36 Congress leaders including leaders of the National Students' Union of India submitted their resignations in solidarity with veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday. On August 30, another 64 senior Congress leaders resigned from the party, in what to be termed a mass resignation following Azad's exit.

On August 26, Azad resigned from all posts of the party citing the "immaturity" of Rahul Gandhi whom he blamed for "demolishing the consultative mechanism" in the party.

In a hard-hitting 5 page note to interim party president Sonia Gandhi, Azad claimed that a coterie runs the party. At the same time, she was just a nominal head and all the major decisions were taken by "Shri Rahul Gandhi or rather worse his security guards and PAs".

Earlier speaking to media persons in the national capital, Azad said, "I have been forced to leave my home on my own." Taking a dig at the Congress over his resignation, he said, "Modi is an excuse, they have had an issue with me since the G23 letter was written. They never wanted anyone to write to them, question them." "Several (Congress) meetings happened, but not even a single suggestion was taken," added Azad.

(With inputs from ANI)