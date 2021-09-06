20 dogs die after being poisoned in UP, FIR registered against unidentified persons

Mahoba (Uttar Pradesh): In a shocking incident, about 20 dogs were poisoned by some unidentified persons in a village in the Shrinagar area in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba, police said.

An FIR has been lodged against unidentified persons based on a complaint filed by Basaura village head Sukh Nandan Prajapati.

Station House Officer (SHO) Anil Kumar said that the dead dogs had been buried. All the dogs were strays.

According to reports, the dogs were apparently given bread laced with poison in the village on Saturday and Sunday.

Prajapati said at least 20 dogs had died so far, and the count is likely to go up. Chief Development Officer Hari Charan said on Monday that the matter was being probed.

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 05:36 PM IST