2-year jail to Somnath for assaulting AIIMS security

New Delhi

A Delhi court Tue­s­day upheld an order sentenc­ing AAP MLA Somnath Bharti to 2 years in jail for assaulting the AIIMS security staff after which he was taken into custody and sent to the prison, his lawyer said. A magistrate court had in January sentenced him to 2 years in prison.

Special Judge Vikas Dhull partly dismissed Bharti’s appeal and convicted him for the offences under sections 147 (rioting) read with 149 (unlawful assembly) of IPC and under sec­tion 3 (mis­chief causing damage to public property) of the Preve­n­tion of Damage to Public Prop­erty Act. The court, however, set aside his conviction under sec­ti­ons 323 (voluntarily cau­sing hu­rt), 353 (assault or use of crim­inal force to deter pub­lic servant from discharge of his duty) read with section 149 of IPC.