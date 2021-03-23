India

Updated on

2-year jail to Somnath for assaulting AIIMS security

By FPJ Bureau

2-year jail to Somnath for assaulting AIIMS security

New Delhi

A Delhi court Tue­s­day upheld an order sentenc­ing AAP MLA Somnath Bharti to 2 years in jail for assaulting the AIIMS security staff after which he was taken into custody and sent to the prison, his lawyer said. A magistrate court had in January sentenced him to 2 years in prison.

Special Judge Vikas Dhull partly dismissed Bharti’s appeal and convicted him for the offences under sections 147 (rioting) read with 149 (unlawful assembly) of IPC and under sec­tion 3 (mis­chief causing damage to public property) of the Preve­n­tion of Damage to Public Prop­erty Act. The court, however, set aside his conviction under sec­ti­ons 323 (voluntarily cau­sing hu­rt), 353 (assault or use of crim­inal force to deter pub­lic servant from discharge of his duty) read with section 149 of IPC.

Damages for wrong conviction: SC issues notice to Centre

The SC on Tuesday issued notice to the Centre on two petitions seeking compensation to one Vishnu Tiwari for 20 years in jail on the wrong conviction on the charges of rape and under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act of 1989. A Bench headed by Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and comprising Justices Indira Banerjee and KM Joseph felt the issue brought up before it by BJP leaders Kapil Mishra and Ashwini Kumar Upadh­yay as serious. Upadhyay sought guidelines for compensation to the victims of the wrongful prosecution. Mishra sought framing of guidelines, with a mechanism to take strict action and prosecu­ti­on of the fake comp­lai­nants. Both sought rules for adeq­uate relief to vic­t­ims of the wrongful prosecution by imple­m­enting the recomm­en­da­tions of the 277th Law Commission report on the miscarriage of justice.

SC junks APPEAL AGAINST CONVICTION IN OSMANABAD MURDER

The SC on Tues­day dismissed an appeal by two convicts against the Bombay High Court sentencing them to death for a murder in 2011 at Kallam in Osmanabad district. A Bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao, Hemant Gupta and S Ravi­n­dra Bhat dismissed the appe­als, holding that there is no merit in them. It held that the Bombay High Court was quite correct in reversing the acquittal of the two appellants because of the trial court overlooking trivial and immaterial reasons. It said the appellants, Netaji Achyut Shinde (Patil) and Balasaheb Kalyanrao Shinde (Patil) of Kallam Taluka, had played a part in achieving the common intention of the murderous assault on the decea­sed, Suhas. The heinous crime had occured at Shivaji Chowk in Kallam in front of Raviraj Beer Bar where the culprits inflicted serious injuries on Suhas using a sword and also giving him blows and kicks that resulted in his death.

SC closes proceedings on SCBA plea against SOP for hybrid hearing, lawyers’ body to write to CJI

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in