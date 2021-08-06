2 terrorists killed in Rajouri encounter

Jammu: Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Friday. The operation is going on in the Thanamandi forest belt area and so far, two militants have been killed, officials said.

“It is a group of 3-4 terrorists of which 2 are foreign terrorists,” Additional DGP, Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh said, adding, “We feel they have moved from Kashmir to this side.”

Security forces were tracking a group of militants in the forest belts of the district for the past month through digital surveillance, he said.

“Today, we got inputs from Thanamandi and contact was established with the terrorists, resulting in an encounter in the forest belt,” Singh said. Firing started as soon as forces zeroed-in on the location of the militants, the officials said. Rajouri SP Sheema Nabi Qasba, is supervising the operation.

Meanwhile, security forces on Friday recovered a cache of arms and ammunition in Samba district, officials said.

In a search operation in Sarthian border hamlet, police and army men recovered 2 pistols, 5 magazines and 122 ammunition rounds in a gunny bag, they said. The arms were possibly dropped by a drone from across the border. However, further probe is on, they said.