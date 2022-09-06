2 terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Anantnag district | ANI

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Poshkreeri area of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Tuesday, police said.

"The killed terrorists are identified as Danish Bhat aka Kokab Duree, and Basharat Nabi. The duo were affiliated with proscribed terror outfit named 'Hizbul Mujahideen'. They were involved in killing of one TA personnel Saleem on April 9, 2021, and killing of two civilians on May 29, 2021 in Jablipora," said ADGP Kashmir to ANI.

The security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Poshkreeri area of Anantnag, following information about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

He added the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated.