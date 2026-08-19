 2 Manipur Men Attacked In Delhi's Munirka: NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance
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2 Manipur Men Attacked In Delhi's Munirka: NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance

Reportedly, one of the victims with serious head injuries has been put on a ventilator at a hospital. The Commission issues a notice to the Delhi Police Commissioner, calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 19, 2026, 07:11 PM IST
2 Manipur Men Attacked In Delhi's Munirka: NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance
2 Manipur Men Attacked In Delhi's Munirka: NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance | X

Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that two men from Manipur were assaulted by two persons in the Munirka area of Delhi. Reportedly, one of the victims sustained serious head injuries and has been put on a ventilator at a hospital.

NHRC seeks police report

The Commission has observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise serious issues of violation of human rights. Therefore, it has issued a notice to the Delhi Police Commissioner, calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks. The report is expected to include the investigation and the health status of the injured.

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Attack followed minor dispute

According to the media report, carried on 14th August 2026, a dispute over a minor issue led to the attack on the victims.

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