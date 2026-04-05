2 Main Accused Behind Grenade Blast Outside BJP Office Held From Rewari |

Chandigarh: Punjab police on Sunday claimed to have nabbed in a joint operation with the Chandigarh police and Haryana police the two main perpetrators - who had lobbed a hand grenade outside the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Sector 37, here on April 1, last- from Haryana’s Rewari district.

The accused were identified as Gurtej Singh and Amanpreet Singh, both residents of Rupnagar district. Accused Amanpreet Singh has a prior criminal record.

Addressing newspersons here, Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said that with these latest arrests, all seven accused involved in the case are now in police custody. The police had on Saturday arrested five accused and recovered one hand grenade and one .30 bore Zigana pistol along with ammunition from their possession.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The DGP Yadav said that the ISI-backed foreign-based handlers Baljot Singh alias Jot in Portugal and Harjeet Singh Laadi in Germany had promised the accused a reward of Rs 2 lakhs each for carrying out the attack.

Also Watch:

The DGP Yadav said that on April 1, after conducting a recce, Amanpreet Singh hurled the grenade, while Gurtej Singh, before fleeing, recorded the act on his mobile phone at the handler’s behest.

It may be recalled that a low intensity blast had taken place around 5 pm on Wednesday when a suspected crude explosive device of low intensity was hurled near the party office. Though its splinters hit some vehicles parked there, no casualties were reported.