2 judges designated for 41 coal scam cases

New Delhi

The SC on Monday appointed 2 Delhi judges, Arun Bhardwaj and Sanjay Bansal, as special judges for the CBI cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act to conduct trials in 41 sensational coal scam cases pending since 2014.

A Bench headed by CJI Sharad Arvind Bobde agreed with the request of special public prosecutor RS Cheema to have 2 presiding officers to expedite the trial in place of Special Judge Bharat Parashar conducting the trials for more than six years since his appointment on 19.08.2014 in the Patiala House case here.

The Bench, also comprising Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, acted on a letter of Delhi High Court’s registrar general for permission to post another suit­a­ble judge to deal with the cases since a judge is normally posted to a court for 2 years.