2 Jharkhand Jaguar jawans killed in an encounter with Maoists near Dassam falls

An encounter between security forces and Maoists near Dassam falls. In this, two soldiers of the Jharkhand Jaguar were killed, reported news agency ANI. But according to ABPLive.com, some soldiers have also been injured, who have been admitted to the Medica Hospital in Ranchi.

"I salute the sacrifice of the two Jaguar jawans who lost their lives in the encounter today. Naxalism is breathing its last in Jharkhand and we will only rest when we eradicate it completely," Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das told ANI.