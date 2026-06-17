2 Individuals Attempt Petrol Bomb Attack On RSS Office In Ranchi; Probe Underway | Video | X / ANI

Ranchi: Unidentified miscreants attempted to target the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office in the Nivaranpur locality, under the Chutia police station limits in Ranchi, late last night.

Senior police officers including City SP and Sadar DSP reached the spot. Police cordoned off the area as the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and technical cells were deployed to gather evidence.

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Several senior BJP leaders, including leader of opposition in Jharkhand Assembly Babulal Marandi, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth and BJP MLA C P Singh visited the Ranchi RSS office.

According to Ranchi police, two unidentified individuals were involved in carrying out the attack. The accused filled two sauce bottles with petrol and attempted to throw them inside the RSS office, but neither bottle reached the main office building. Police are currently treating this as a premeditated conspiracy and are thoroughly investigating every possible angle. A special investigation team (SIT) has also been formed to probe the matter from all angles.

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Ranchi City SP Paras Rana stated that the miscreants filled chili sauce bottles with petrol to create improvised petrol bombs and hurled them toward the RSS office complex around 12:36 AM. Both bottles landed outside the main boundary wall of the RSS office. The first bottle's lit fuse fell off upon impact, and the second bottle broke apart before reaching the inner campus.

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Investigators have retrieved CCTV footage showing the actions of both suspects .

Initial reports indicate that the RSS office staff and employees at a nearby hotel have an issue regarding waste and hygiene management.