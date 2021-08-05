2 dead, 7 injured in MP rain mayhem

Bhopal

With heavy rains ravaging the Gwalior-Chambal region in Madhya Pradesh, leaving two people dead and damaging bridges and other infrastructure, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said the state has "not seen such devastation in last 70 years".

According to the state government, it has so far recorded two rain-related deaths -- one each in Shivpuri and Sheopur districts.

Besides, seven people have been injured - four in Guna, two in Shivpuri and one in Morena, state revenue secretary Gyaneshwar B Patil told PTI, adding that they share death figures only after confirmation from district collectors. The heavy showers in the Gwalior-Chambal region damaged bridges near the Ratangarh temple (Datia) and Sankua because of which many people were stuck there, Chouhan said.

On Wednesday night, 57 people were rescued from Kali Pahadi in Shivpuri district, officials said, adding that efforts were on to rescue 35 more people stranded there. Besides, 13 people were rescued from Teela area in Shivpuri, they said.