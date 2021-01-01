2 CRPF Companies deployed in West Bengal

Kolkata

The fight between the ruling Trinamool Congress and BJP intensified on the very first day of the New Year as the BJP-led central government had deployed two companies of Central Reserve Police Force in West Bengal ahead of the assembly polls.

The companies will be staying at Durgapur and Kharagpur and will be put to use when needed to guard the leaders of different political parties to avoid untoward incidents before and during the polls. Slamming the decision of deploying central forces, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) mayor and TMC leader Firhad Hakim said the BJP had sent the forces to give security to the BJP leaders and not common people of the state.

“BJP should deploy forces at Jungle Mahal and other places which are violent prone. But the TMC won’t get mellowed down and we will fight the battle against the BJP and will win the polls,” mentioned Hakim.