2 contract killers held after gunfight with police in Noida

Noida: Two alleged contract killers involved in a shootout at a property dealer's office here recently were nabbed by the police Thursday morning after a gunfight, officials said.

The accused were going to mount another attack on the property dealer but the police foiled their plan after receiving a tip-off. They were nabbed around 5 am in Phase-2 area after they got injured in an exchange of fire with the police, a senior official said.

This is a fourth encounter between the police and alleged criminals in the district in as many days, leading to their arrest after injuries.

"Both Aakash Singh, a native of Baghpat, and Ravi Singh, who hails from Delhi, are sharpshooters engaged by the Billu Dujana gang. On July 24, they had barged into the office and opened fire in which the dealer's employee was injured," Superintendent of Police, Noida, Vineet Jaiswal said.

An associate of the duo, Sahil, was arrested by the police in the Phase 2 police station jurisdiction. He told the officials about the movement of the duo in the area with an intention to attack the dealer again, he said.

"The duo riding on a motorcycle without a number plate was held for checking. But they opened fire on the police team and tried to flee. Both got injured in the retaliatory fire and were held," Jaiswal said. Two pistols, one of them country-made, were seized from Aakash and Ravi and the two were admitted in the district hospital for treatment, he said.

On Wednesday, a man wanted in half a dozen cases of loot and murder, and carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on arrest, was nabbed following an encounter with the police in Phase 2 area, officials said. A gangster carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 and wanted in nearly a dozen cases of loot and illicit liquor trade was held after a gunfight with the police in Greater Noida on Tuesday.

A day earlier, Sachin Thakur, the mastermind of the sensational robbery at the corporate office of Mahagun Group was nabbed after a gunfight with the Noida Police. Carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his arrest, Thakur was held from Phase 2 police station area after he got hit on his leg with a bullet, the official said.