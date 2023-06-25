1975 Emergency: 'Dark Days Of Democracy Remain An Unforgettable Period In Our History', Tweets PM Modi On 48th Anniversary

PM Narendra Modi called the 1975 Emergency as an unforgettable period in our history, totally opposite to the values our Constitution celebrates | PTI/File

June 25, 2023 marks the 48th anniversary of the emergency declared in India by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Union Ministers, BJP leaders took to Twitter to remember the "black" day when democracy was imposed in the country. "I pay homage to all those courageous people who resisted the Emergency and worked to strengthen our democratic spirit. The #DarkDaysOfEmergency remain an unforgettable period in our history, totally opposite to the values our Constitution celebrates," tweeted PM Modi.

"On this day in 1975, a family had imposed emergency on the country by taking away the rights of the people and killing democracy, fearing to lose power from their hands. The Emergency imposed for its own power-interest is a symbol of dictatorial mentality of the Congress and a never-ending stigma. In those difficult times, lakhs of people struggled to revive democracy after suffering many tortures. I heartily salute all those patriots," tweeted Home Minister Amit Shah on the 48th anniversary of the Emergency.

"Emergency... dark chapter of democracy! Congress did the work of crushing the soul of the country by imposing emergency," tweeted BJP.

"The emergency declared on June 25 1975 by an insecure & authoritarian ruler will always be remembered as a crushing blow to democracy & human rights. It also puts under spotlight, a particular family’s & political outfit’s arrogance & lust to cling to power," tweeted Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

"On this day in 1975, India had lost it's freedom with the imposition of the Emergency, the darkest chapter in Azad India’s history. India won't accept dictatorial regime," tweeted minister of Earth Sciences, Kiren Rijiju.

"On this day in 1975, our republic’s democratic fabric was assaulted by proclamation of emergency by then Congress Govt led by Smt Indira Gandhi. A vicious onslaught followed. During #DarkDaysOfEmergency, the People Of India toiled to restore & protect the constitution that was subjected to tyranny and abuse. History will always recall it as a Black Day for Indian democracy," tweeted G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister for Toursim.

"Today, we remember the darkest chapter in India's history - the Emergency of 1975. It was a blatant assault on democracy, curbing fundamental rights and suppressing dissent. Let us never forget the importance of upholding freedom, liberty, and the power of the people," tweeted Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The state of emergency, which was in force from June 25, 1975 to March 21, 1977, remains one of the most controversial episodes in independent India. The 21-month period saw a number of then opposition leaders jailed for holding demonstrations against the declaration of emergency. Many political opponents of Indira Gandhi and her government had to go underground during this period to avoid arrests.

