18 foreign oxygen plants, 3.4 lakh Remdesivir dispatched to states

New Delhi

Global aid comprising 8,900 oxygen concentrators, 5,043 oxygen cylinders, 18 oxygen generation plants, 5,698 ventilators or BiPAP and more than 3.4 lakh Remdesivir vials have been delivered to states and UTs so far to strengthen their Covid-19 response.

Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said the "central government is ensuring a streamlined and fast delivery of the global aid to states and the UTs through faster custom clearances, and by use of air and road".

These medical supports were received from the global community in the last 14 days -- from April 27 to May 9.

The major items received on Sunday from the UK, South Korea, US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) include 2,267 oxygen concentrators, 10,000 oximeters, 200 cylinders and 1,000 Ventilators or BiPAP or CPAP.

The Ministry said the Centre is ensuring the global aid is being expeditiously delivered to States and the UTs through fast custom clearances, and use of air and road.