18-44 vaccination: States on a roll

New Delhi: Bihar commenced its Covid-19 vaccination drive for people aged above 18 years on Sunday as part of the third phase of the nationwide inoculation drive.

People were seen waiting in queues at various centers, including one at the New Gardiner Road Hospital in Patna to get inoculated.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had on Saturday chaired a meeting to review the status of vaccination in the state and issued important instuctions and guidelines regarding the vaccination of beneficiaries aged 18-44.

"After reviewing the status of corona vaccination in the state, the officials gave necessary guidelines," the Chief Minister had tweeted yesterday.

Meanwhile, Karnataka and Uttarakhand are all set to begin vaccination of people in the 18 to 44 years age group from Monday.

In a tweet, the Karnataka’s health and medical education minister K Sudhakar said that place will be earmarked for people of the age group at the vaccine centres Vaccine will be administered only to persons who book their slots on Arogyasetu or Cowin apps and obtain confirmed slots."

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat instructed officials to accelerate COVID-19 vaccination in the state in the wake of a surge in COVID cases. He reviewed the vaccination status through video conferencing in the Secretariat.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister appealed for plasma donation.