17,300 beds arranged at isolation and COVID-19 care centers amid pandemic, says RSS

With over 5100 volunteers and 3800 help centres, the Rashtriya Sayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has been actively working amid the coronavirus pandemic. According to the organisation they have set up 17,300 beds at isolation and COVID-19 care centers.

According to Sunil Ambekar, Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh of RSS, volunteers have initiated many things including include, isolation centers for patients with possibility of COVID-19 infection and care centers for infected patients, helpline number for assistance, online medical advice, blood donation, plasma donation, helping with funerals, counselling, oxygen supply and ambulance service, distribution of food and masks, help with vaccination campaign and hearse vans to take bodies of the deceased for the last rites.

According to him, helpline centers are being run at 3,800 locations across the country. Similarly, 22000 workers are currently engaged in organizing vaccination camps and running awareness campaigns at more than 7500 places. The RSS has been doing this work through its wing Seva Bharati. While the isolation centers being operated at 287 locations with 9800 beds, Covid care centers are operational in 118 cities where 7476 beds have been provided engaging 5100 volunteers.

More than 6,000 workers are supporting 819 government run COVID-19 care centers which are operating in 762 cities in the country, Ambekar has informed. More than 1.5 lakh people have been benefited through medical helplines being operated at 1400 locations across the country where 4445 doctors have been providing services in these centers, he said.