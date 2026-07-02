16th India-Japan Annual Summit: PM Narendra Modi, PM Sanae Takaichi Sign First Defence Co-Development Agreement, Expand AI & Strategic Ties | Video | File photo {representative image}

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced that India and Japan have signed an agreement on the first co-development project in the defence sector.

Addressing a joint press meet with his Japanese counterpart, Sanae Takaichi, following their meeting at Hyderabad House here, PM Modi stated that Japan has played a significant role in India's growth story.

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Describing PM Takaichi as his "younger sister", PM Modi stated that her visit starts a new chapter in the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership.

"The convergence of Japan’s precision technology and India’s software capabilities will give fresh momentum and strength to the global development of AI. In the field of defence, today we signed an agreement on the first co-development project between India and Japan."

Extending a warm welcome to his Japanese counterpart, PM Modi said:

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"Your Excellency and my younger sister, Prime Minister Takaichi Ji, I am delighted to welcome PM Takaichi on her first visit to India for the India–Japan Annual Summit. Prime Minister Takaichi is Japan’s first female Prime Minister and a visionary as well as popular leader. She comes from Japan's Nara Prefecture, which is a major centre of the shared Buddhist heritage of India and Japan."

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"Just a few days ago, at the G7 Summit, I had said that in today's atmosphere of global upheaval, mutual trust is our greatest strategic asset. I am proud that the India-Japan partnership stands tall on this touchstone," he added.

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PM Modi said that a free, prosperous and rules-based Indo-Pacific is the shared priority of India and Japan, and both countries have launched several initiatives today that will create a strong foundation for stability and prosperity across the entire region.

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"Today, both India and Japan are among the world’s largest economies. A free, prosperous and rules-based Indo-Pacific is our shared priority. As the region’s largest democracies and market economies, we have launched several important initiatives today. Together, we will create a strong foundation for stability and prosperity across the entire region."

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Highlighting Japan's role in India's growth story, PM Modi said: "Over the past several decades, from automotives to electronics, Japan has played a significant role in India’s growth story and has built an invaluable foundation of friendship and trust. Today, with Prime Minister Takaichi’s visit, we are beginning a new chapter in our Special Strategic and Global Partnership."

India and Japan will strengthen supply chain resilience in strategic sectors such as semiconductors, quantum technology, and advanced materials, he said, adding that both sides have also taken significant decisions about energy security.

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"In today’s era of uncertainty, both India and Japan fully understand the importance of economic and energy security. To this end, we have today prepared a joint roadmap for economic security. Through this, we will strengthen supply chain resilience in strategic sectors such as semiconductors, quantum technology, and advanced materials. We have also taken several significant decisions regarding energy security. The India-Japan Biogas Initiative will assist us in establishing 1,000 biogas and organic fertiliser plants across India. This will further strengthen our 'GobarDhan' initiative and provide a new boost to sustainability, prosperity, and rural livelihoods in India's villages."

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)