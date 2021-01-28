16 Opposition parties to boycott President's address to Parliament

NEW DELHI: The two-month-long budget session of Parliament will begin on Friday on a stormy note with 16 opposition parties, led by the Congress, on Thursday announcing their decision to boycott the President's address.

The boycott is in solidarity with the farmers protesting against the three farm laws brought in September without debate or consultations, Rajya Sabha Opposition leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said.

He said 16 parties have also signed a memorandum demanding a probe into the violence on Republic Day in view of the allegation that it was organised by the ruling BJP to defame the farmers’ peaceful movement.

These parties include the NCP of Sharad Pawar, the Trinamool Congress, the Shiv Sena, the DMK, the CPI, the CPI-M and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Speaker Om Birla has also convened an all-party meeting on Friday after the President's address, while Prime Minister Modi has a date with leaders of the parties on Saturday.

The two Houses will sit in two shifts of five hours each. The government has already announced that it will be a paperless budget and all documents, including the Economic Survey would be put online soon after they are laid on the table of the Lok Sabha and authenticated.

Unlike the monsoon session which had skipped the question hour, there will be a question hour in both the Houses this session.