16% of total adult population fully vaccinated for COVID-19: Centre

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday updating on the COVID-19 situation said 39 districts have reported over 10 percent weekly positivity in week ending August 31 while 38 districts showed 5-10 percent weekly positivity rate.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan during a press briefing said that Kerala is one state that has more than 1 lakh active cases. "Four states have 10,000 to 1 lakh active cases - Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. "Rest of the states/UTs have less than 10,000 active cases," added the health secretary.

Breaking down the statistics, Rajesh Bhushan further informed that from 279 districts that were reporting 100 cases on a daily basis in June 2021, the number has come down to 42 districts that are reporting more than 100 cases on a daily basis on 30th August 2021.

Meanwhile, updating about the vaccination drive which started in Jaunuary this year, the health secretary said that 16% of the total adult population of this country has been fully vaccinated wile 54% of the total adult population of this country has received at least one shot.

Over 18.38 crores of doses have been administered in the month of August 2021 alone. The average dose per day administered in August is 59.29 lakh. "In the last week of the month we administered more than 80 lakh doses per day," Rajesh Bhushan said.

Sikkim, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Himachal Pradesh have administered the first dose of covid vaccination to 100% of their 18 plus population, he said adding that Sikkim has administered second dose to 36% of their population, Dadra & Nagar Haveli has administered to 18% and Himachal Pradesh has administered second dose to 32% population.

Notably, India on Thursday recorded its highest number of daily COVID-19 infections in over two months with 47,092 people contracting the disease as the country's total tally of cases rose to 3,28,57,937.

The last time the daily cases were higher than this was 63 days ago (July 1), when the country reported 48,786 cases. The number of active cases has climbed to 3,89,583 and comprise 1.19 per cent of the total infections, according to Union health ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll has increased to 4,39,529 with 509 more fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 97.48 per cent. The weekly positivity rate has been recorded at 2.62 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 69 days, it said.

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 04:50 PM IST