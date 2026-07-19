16 Dead In Rain-Related Incidents As IMD Forecasts Active Monsoon Over North, East India | ANI

At least 16 people were killed in rain-related incidents across northern and eastern India on Sunday as the southwest monsoon triggered landslides and flash floods in several states.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast active monsoon conditions over north, east and northeast India for the next six to seven days, while rainfall activity is expected to remain subdued over west-central and south Peninsular India during the same period.

Jammu and Kashmir recorded the highest toll, with at least 11 deaths and several people reported missing after torrential rain triggered landslides and flash floods in the border districts of Poonch and Rajouri. The worst damage was reported from Surankote tehsil in Poonch district, where most of the fatalities occurred. Rescue operations are underway despite continuing rain and damaged roads.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah cut short his visit to Delhi and returned to Jammu, while Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha reviewed the situation and directed officials to provide immediate relief to affected families.

The Amarnath Yatra was temporarily suspended on the Pahalgam and Baltal routes after the IMD forecast widespread rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir over the next few days. Authorities also halted onward movement from the Baltal and Nunwan/Chandanwari base camps in Kashmir and the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu.

The rain began early Sunday, with cloudbursts reported in forest areas of Kashmir. The weather department has forecast moderate to widespread rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir from July 19 to July 23.

Uttarakhand, Nagaland report casualties and widespread damage

In Uttarakhand, two people died after being struck by lightning in Haridwar district as continuous rainfall affected large parts of the state. Landslides triggered by incessant rain blocked 84 roads, including two national highways, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre.

The Meteorological Department warned of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over the next few days. An orange alert has been issued for Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Haridwar and Bageshwar districts, while Chamoli, Almora and Pithoragarh remain under a yellow alert.

In Nagaland, at least three people died in flash floods in Mon district. Heavy rain washed away houses, damaged roads and public infrastructure, inundated several areas and triggered landslides that blocked major routes. Authorities said the death toll could rise as several people are still feared trapped under debris.

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Johnny Ruangmei, joint CEO of the Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority, said incessant rainfall since early Sunday caused flash floods, waterlogging in low-lying areas and landslides that disrupted traffic.

Heavy rain warning for north Bengal

In West Bengal, the IMD has forecast heavy rainfall in the northern districts over the next two days, warning of possible landslides in the hills and flash floods in low-lying areas.

The weather office said water levels may rise in rivers including the Teesta, Torsa, Jaldhaka and Raidak as heavy rain continues in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar. Extremely heavy rainfall is expected in Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar, while the remaining sub-Himalayan districts are likely to receive very heavy rain.