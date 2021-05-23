15th Kerala Assembly 1st session from today

Thiruvananthapuram

The first session of the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly will commence on May 24, three days after the second Pinarayi Vijayan government was sworn in at the Central Stadium here. The session, to be held under strict COVID-19 protocols, would extend up to June 14, government sources here said.

The new MLAs would be sworn in on May 24, the first day of the session, and Kunnamangalam MLA, PTA Rahim, who was appointed as the pro-tem speaker recently, would administer them the oath. The election of the new speaker of the 140-member- strong Assembly would be held on May 25.

The ruling LDF has already announced Thrithala legislator, M B Rajesh as its speaker candidate. However, the opposition Congress is yet to declare its nominee. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan would present the customary policy address of theVijayan government on May 28.