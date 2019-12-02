15 killed as wall collapses in TN village following heavy rains

Coimbatore: In a major rain-related incident in Tamil Nadu, at least 15 people, including ten women, were killed when a wall collapsed on a row of houses in a village near here on Monday, police said.

The 15-foot tall private compound wall, totally wet due to heavy rains lashing the area for the past few days, fell on the adjoining tiled-roof houses in Nadur village, over 50 kms from here, around 5 am, burying alive the inmates who were in their sleep.

The Fire and Rescue services personnel with the assistance of locals and police retrieved the bodies from the debris and the operations were continuing, police said.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami said 15 people, including two minors, were killed in the early morning incident.

In a statement in Chennai, he condoled the death of the 15 and announced a relief of Rs 4 lakh each to their families from the State Disaster Relief Fund.