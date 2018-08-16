Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 2nd death anniversary: 12 interesting facts about the Former Prime Minister of India

Atal Bihari Vajpayee became the Prime Minister of India not once or twice but thrice. The first time he became PM was way back in 1996 when BJP emerged as the single largest party in the Lok Sabha General Elections. However, after noticing that he couldn’t win the majority, he resigned from the post after 13 days. Between 1998 to 1999 he became PM for the second time but he resigned after eleven months. His third time at the office was his longest from 1999 to 2004.