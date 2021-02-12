12-hour strike called by Left-Congress alliance underway in West Bengal; protestors block roads

Members of Left Parties and the allied Congress are observing a 12 hour strike in West Bengal on Friday. In effect from 6 am to 6 pm, the bandh has been called in response an incident on Thursday, while Left party members were marching to the State Secretariat near Kolkata.

Party workers were allegedly beaten up and water cannons used against them by the police. As reported earlier by The Free Press Journal's Aritra Singha, the clashes had also led to some of the agitating Left Front student wing members being admitted to SSKM and Kolkata Medical College hospitals.

The West Bengal administration has not taken kindly to the call for a 12 hour bandh, insisting that all state government offices remain open and functional.

"No casual leave for absence or any leave shall be granted to any employee nor shall there be any exemption on ground of shift allocation," the government had reportedly said.

Visuals from Friday morning show the protestors on roads, congregating with flags and other paraphernalia. Photos shared by news agency ANI show members of Left parties and the Congress blocking roads in North 24 Parganas district's Barasat and Ashoknagar area and in Kolkata near Sukanta Setu.