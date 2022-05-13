11 years of ‘developmental’ governance in West Bengal

Kolkata: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the state has seen 11 years of ‘developmental’ governance by the Trinamool Congress government.

The commemoration of this milestone is being done through a month-long campaign from May 5 to June 6 with three components (1) Unnayaner Pathey 11 Bochor (path of development in 11 years), (2) Paray Samadhan (local and speedy solution) and (3) Duare Sarkar (government at doorstep).

'Unnayaner Pathey 11 Bochor' campaign is being organized in all districts from May 5 to May 20 under which successful initiatives/schemes and achievements of the state government are being showcased in 631 static exhibitions in venues including government schools/educational institutions and within the spaces available in the premises of government offices which are easily accessible by citizens. These are set up in District, Sub Division, Block and Municipality levels and in some districts at Gram Panchayat level as well.

Almost all government departments are organizing myriad activities, engaging with citizens from all walks of life.

Concurrently, under the very effective and popular 'Paray Samadhan' initiative to resolve urgent problems related to infrastructural gaps and service deficiencies in one’s neighbourhood, outreach camps have been set up at the Gram Panchayat/ Municipality Ward level for receiving applications from interested citizens.

As on May 12, 5,136 camps were held and the number of registered visitors at these camps were 2,05,192. The number of total applications submitted were 21,636 of which 16,813 (77.8%) were related to infrastructure, 1,632 (7.5%) to human resources and 3,191 (14.7%) to supply and services. Districts have already started processing the same. Work orders of these projects will be issued from June 1 to June 6.

The vision of the Chief Minister for ensuring citizens of the state an accessible, responsive and responsible administration has led to ‘Duare Sarkar’, a unique administrative innovation and possibly the largest such government outreach programme bringing government closer to citizens. Since December 2020, 'Duare Sarkar' has received an overwhelming response from citizens and it is again set to be held from May 21 to May 31 with 24 schemes/services. Dissemination of information through activities undertaken in the 'Unnayaner Pathey 11 Bochor' campaign will help citizens prepare for the same. Services will be delivered to citizens from June 1 to June 6.

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 10:25 PM IST