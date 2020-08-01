11 killed after massive crane collapses in Andhra Pradesh; incident captured on video

In a rather horrifying incident, a crane collapsed in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam. WHile DCP Suresh Babu had initially said that 10 people had passed away while one was injured, the toll later rose to 11 The incident took place on the premises of Hindustan Shipyard Limited.

A video posted by news agency ANI also shows the exact moment of the crane collapse. In the short clip, the massive yellow-painted structure can be seen crumbling.