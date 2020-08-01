11 killed after massive crane collapses in Andhra Pradesh; incident captured on video

In a rather horrifying incident, a crane collapsed in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam. WHile DCP Suresh Babu had initially said that 10 people had passed away while one was injured, the toll later rose to 11 The incident took place on the premises of Hindustan Shipyard Limited.
A video posted by news agency ANI also shows the exact moment of the crane collapse. In the short clip, the massive yellow-painted structure can be seen crumbling.
Responding to the same, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has directed the Visakhapatnam District Collector and City Police Commissioner to take immediate action.
"A new crane was being commissioned. Trial run was being conducted to bring it into full-scale operation," Vizag District Collector Vinay Chand explained to ANI.
The District Collector added that an inquiry had been ordered from within Hindustan Shipyard. Alongside, a high-level committee from the administration will also conduct an inquiry into the crane collapse.
Further details awaited.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)