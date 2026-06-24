11 India-Bound Vessels Transit Strait Of Hormuz After US–Iran MoU; 10 Indian-Flagged Ships Remain In Persian Gulf | Video | X / ANI

New Delhi: Eleven India-bound vessels have crossed the Strait of Hormuz since the US and Iran finalised an MoU aimed at ending the conflict, the MEA said on Tuesday. Speaking at a media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that “since the signing of the MOU on the 17th of June, 11 India-bound vessels have transited through the Strait of Hormuz." He added. "The vessels include three India-flagged crude oil tankers, each carrying 285,000 metric tons of crude oil, one foreign-flagged LPG carrier; one foreign-flagged crude oil tanker; and six foreign-flagged bulk carriers carrying fertilizer cargo."

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Asked about the numbers of ships still stuck in the Strait, the MEA spokesperson replied. “As of today, we have 10 Indian flagged vessels which are still in the Persian Gulf region.”

The MEA spokesperson also spoke about India’s defence ties with the UAE. According to reports New Delhi is reportedly in talks to sell the BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles to the UAE. Asked to confirm the rumours, Jasiwal said. “We have a strong relationship with the UAE in the field of security. We want to strengthen this relationship. As far as the question of a security platform is concerned, only the security ministry can provide you with detailed information on this.”

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Jaiswal addressed the question of Hindu protests in Bangladesh.

Recently, protests by the Hindu community in Bangladesh have led to reports that pictures of Hindu gods were desecrated. “There has been an unholy act with some Hindu gods, with their pictures, due to which there has been a protest there,” he said. “We hope that the Bangladeshi government will guarantee the security of the minorities living there.”

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The MEA spokesperson condoled the deaths of Indian nationals who were killed in a gas explosion in Qatar. “We lost 12 of our nationals in the tragedy in Rass Laffan gas field, where an explosion happened,” he said. “Several other people have also been injured. I am told that some 66 people are injured across nationalities. We do not know exactly how many of them are Indian nationals, but all those people who are injured are safe.”

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Asked about the agenda and possible outcomes of the BRICS NSA meeting held on Tuesday, the MEA spokesperson said the focus was on the nontraditional security challenges.