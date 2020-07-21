11 cops convicted in 1985 death case of Raja Man Singh who banged his jeep into CM's helicopter

The district court in Mathura, on Tuesday, delivered a verdict on an incident of 1985, convicting 11 police personnel for an encounter in which Raja Mansingh was killed in Bharatpur, Rajasthan.

Raja Mansingh was killed in a police encounter in Bharatpur, thirty-five years ago.

A day before the encounter, he had banged his jeep into stationary helicopter of then Rajasthan chief minister.

Two days after Raja Man Singh's killing, Shiv Charan Mathur, then the Congress Chief Minister, resigned.

The Supreme Court had transferred the case to Mathura from Rajasthan.

Raja Man Singh was the younger brother of last ruler of Bharatpur, Maharaja Sawai Vrijendra Singh, and son of Maharaja Kishan Singh. He was born on December 5, 1921. He studied engineering in England and was an Independent MLA from Deeg from 1952 to 1984.

The quantum of punishment for the convicted police personnel will be announced on Wednesday.

(with inputs from IANS)