1,023 fast track courts to be established for speedy trial of rape cases: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Patna (Bihar): Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday said the Centre has proposed to establish 1,023 fast track courts across the country for speedy trial of cases related to crime against women.

He said that these fast-track courts will be established with the help of the state governments. "There is anger in the country about what is happening with our daughters and sisters. The judicial system must understand this anger and make arrangements for a speedy trial. The Indian government has proposed 1,023 fast-track courts with the help of states to deal with cases of rape and POCSO," said Prasad.