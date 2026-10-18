₹1.01 Lakh Crore Investment Grounded Since Global Investors Summit 2023, Says Industries Secretary Vinay Shankar Pandey |

Secretary Industries Vinay Shankar Pandey Dismisses Misleading Reports on Global Investors Summit, Says Investment Worth Over ₹1.01 Lakh Crore Has Been Grounded, Complete Data in Public Domain

Questioning investments by small entrepreneurs is an insult to their hard work and contribution to employment generation: Secretary Industries

Preparations underway to ground the next tranche of investments worth ₹24,000 crore; fourth Ground Breaking Ceremony to be held soon

Government’s investment process is transparent, with complete project details available on the Industries Department and Single Window portals

Dehradun: Clarifying the facts regarding reports circulating on social media and questions being raised about the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit-2023, Secretary Industries and Secretary to the Chief Minister, Shri Vinay Shankar Pandey, said that all investment-related figures in the state are publicly available, and details of every project can be accessed on the relevant government websites. He said that forming misleading perceptions about investment without examining the complete facts is inappropriate. The government has consistently worked to translate investment proposals into reality, resulting in the grounding of investments worth more than ₹1.01 lakh crore so far.

The Secretary Industries said that Uttarakhand’s geographical conditions are different from those of other states. Nearly 70 per cent of the state’s geographical area is forested, while the potential for establishing large industries is concentrated mainly in Dehradun, Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar and certain parts of Nainital. Accordingly, industrial policies have been formulated in line with the vision of Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami, with the objective of maintaining a balance between ecology and the economy while generating maximum employment opportunities.

He informed that Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) worth approximately ₹3.56 lakh crore were signed during the Global Investors Summit held in December 2023. Ground Breaking Ceremonies have been organised from time to time to translate these proposals into reality. To assist investors, the government introduced the system of Nivesh Mitras (investment facilitators), who maintained regular communication with investors, helped resolve issues related to government procedures and played an important role in moving projects forward.

Shri Pandey said that investment-related data is available on the portals of the Industries Department, UK SPICE and the Single Window System. Details of projects, the departments concerned and their locations have been recorded transparently, along with other essential information. He pointed out that the issue had also been raised on social media around eight months ago, when the government had responded with facts. The government has also clarified the status of investments in the state legislature from time to time. In such circumstances, raising questions while ignoring publicly available facts is not appropriate.

Expressing strong objection to remarks being made about small enterprises and local investors, the Secretary Industries said that questioning the inclusion of businesses such as flour mills, mobile phone shops and other small ventures in the investment category reflects an incorrect understanding of investment. He said that if a local person invests ₹10,000 of their hard-earned money to start a small business that provides employment to two people, it also makes a significant contribution to the state’s economy and employment generation. The importance of an investment is determined not merely by its monetary value but also by the employment and livelihood opportunities it creates.

He said that Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami has issued clear instructions that entrepreneurs of all sizes, from the largest industrialists to the smallest business owners, must be treated with equal respect. Encouraging local entrepreneurs and creating a favourable business environment for them are among the government’s priorities. Taking potshots at the efforts of small business owners amounts to disrespecting their hard work and their aspiration to become self-reliant.

Shri Pandey informed that roadshows were organised in major cities across India as well as abroad in connection with the Global Investors Summit. In addition, investment conferences were held across all districts of the state, including the Garhwal and Kumaon divisions, inviting local entrepreneurs and small business owners to participate. The government’s objective is not limited to attracting large-scale industrial investments; it also aims to promote small industries, self-employment and employment opportunities at the local level.

Providing details of upcoming investment plans, the Secretary Industries said that preparations are underway to ground the next tranche of investments worth approximately ₹24,000 crore. The related details have also been made available on the Single Window System. He added that the fourth Ground Breaking Ceremony would be organised soon. He appealed to the media and other stakeholders to visit the project sites, interact with entrepreneurs and assess the progress made on the ground on the basis of facts.

Shri Pandey said that the government’s commitment to promoting investment in Uttarakhand is clear. Transparency in the investment process, support for entrepreneurs and employment generation at the local level remain the government’s key priorities. He emphasised that conclusions should be drawn only after examining publicly available data and assessing the actual progress achieved on the ground.