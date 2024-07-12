'1000% False News': Journalist Ravish Kumar Debunks Rumours Of Him Joining RJD

Journalist Ravish Kumar |

Senior journalist and YouTuber Ravish Kumar put an end to rumours on Friday about him entering politics by joining Lalu Prasad Yadav's party.

Fact-checker Mohammed Zubair sent Ravish a screenshot of a claim that has been circulating on social media for the past few days and asked if it was true. In response, Ravish Kumar said, "This is one thousand percent false."

For the past few days, a message has been circulating on social media claiming, based on sources, that journalist Ravish Kumar is all set to join RJD.

In November last year, journalist Ravish Kumar quit NDTV amid the takeover process by the Adani Group of the news channel.

He announced his resignation on his YouTube channel, stating that he would be posting more regularly on this channel going forward.

As of today, his channel "Ravish Kumar Official" has over 11.3 million subscribers. To date, 675 videos have been uploaded on Ravish Kumar's YouTube channel.

He is seen as a staunch critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is credited with coining the term "Godi Media."

He has won the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award twice, as well as the Ramon Magsaysay Award in 2019.