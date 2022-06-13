'100 terrorists killed in 5 months this year': IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar

In a major crackdown to end terror activities in Jammu & Kashmir, security forces have killed 100 terrorists in the valley during counter insurgency operations since the beginning of this year. The officials, on Monday, informed that the Pakistan-backed terror outfit named Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) bore the maximum brunt as it lost 63 cadres.
"100 terrorists, including 71 local and 29 foreign, killed in different encounters in five months and 12 days this year in 2022," ANI quoted IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar saying.
The official also said this was double the number of ultras killed during the corresponding period last year. "Fifty terrorists including one foreigner were killed in the counter terrorism operations last year in the first five months and 12 days," the J&K officials said.
While 63 of the slain terrorists belonged to banned Lashkar-e-Taiba, 24 others were affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), they said.
2 encounters carried out by security forces in J&K in a single day
On Sunday, a LeT terrorist, who was involved in the killing of two J&K police personnel, was killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces in Srinagar. Taking to Twitter, the Kashmir Zone Police said, "LeT terrorist Adil Parray of Ganderbal who was involved in killing of two JKP personnel Gh Hassan Dar in Sangam and Saifulla Qadri in Anchar Soura and injuring a 9 year old girl, killed in a chance encounter with a small team of Police
The report suggests this was the second encounter carried out by the security forces in the valley on a single day. Earlier in the day on the weekend, three terrorists were shot dead in an overnight encounter between terrorists and security forces at the Drabgam area in Kashmir's Pulwama district.
